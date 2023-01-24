LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week for 5th time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Women’s Basketball player Angel Reese has been honored as SEC Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.

The announcement was made on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Reese had 30 points and 19 rebounds during LSU’s 79-76 win over Arkansas on Thursday, Jan. 19. She also put up 14 points and 14 rebounds during LSU’s 89-51 win over Alabama on Monday, Jan. 23.

Reese leads the SEC in scoring (23.7 ppg) and rebounding (15.5 rpg). She averages nearly five more points than anyone in the league and nearly six more rebounds than the next closest player in the SEC.

The LSU Women’s Basketball team has won 20 games in a row.

The Tigers are set to take on Tennessee at the PMAC on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

