LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week for 5th time

LSU forward Angel Reese (1)
LSU forward Angel Reese (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Women’s Basketball player Angel Reese has been honored as SEC Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.

The announcement was made on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Reese had 30 points and 19 rebounds during LSU’s 79-76 win over Arkansas on Thursday, Jan. 19. She also put up 14 points and 14 rebounds during LSU’s 89-51 win over Alabama on Monday, Jan. 23.

Reese leads the SEC in scoring (23.7 ppg) and rebounding (15.5 rpg). She averages nearly five more points than anyone in the league and nearly six more rebounds than the next closest player in the SEC.

The LSU Women’s Basketball team has won 20 games in a row.

RELATED: No. 4 LSU wins 20th straight with dominant performance against Alabama

The Tigers are set to take on Tennessee at the PMAC on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

