JACQUES TALK: Aalyah Del Rosario

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Head coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball program recently signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, with a huge piece of that being 6′5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario. Del Rosario is a five-star prospect who is the top true big in the country, with a powerful inside game who can utilize the face-up game.

She sees the floor well and can play outside the key too. She is also a physical defensive presence who hits the boards hard. Del Rosario took home the Gold Medal from the FIBA U18 World Cup in Argentina over the Summer.

“Aalyah brings a dominant inside presence to our front court,” Coach Mulkey said. “She has closely followed post players that I have coached in the past and has the capability to be the next great post player at LSU. I can’t wait to get Aalyah to Baton Rouge and get to work.”

During her junior season at The Webb School in Tennessee, Del Rosario averaged a double-double with 13.0 points per game and 11.0 rebounds per game while adding 4.0 assists per game. She was a finalist for the 2022 TSSAA Division II-A Miss Basketball Award.

