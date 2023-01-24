Facebook
FIRST ALERT: Big winds, strong storms possible today and tonight

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A somewhat rare High Wind Warning is in effect area-wide from Noon today through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 24
The warning notes the potential for sustained winds of 30-40 mph, and wind gusts that could top 50 mph, even outside of storms. We continue to see a strong model signal for widespread wind gusts of 40-50 mph, with higher values quite possible. And it must be noted that strong winds will be possible even outside of storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 24
Severe Weather Threat

The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 24
And that graphical outlook continues to including hatching, indicating that a few strong tornadoes are possible on a regional scale. While tornadoes tend to get most of our attention, damaging winds will be the greatest threat as a line of storms moves through the area within a few hours of midnight.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 24
Rain Amounts

Much of the area can expect to see anywhere from 0.75″ to 2.00″ of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. Widespread flooding is not expected, but localized issues are possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 24
Looking Ahead

Rains should end shortly after midnight for most, with drier and cooler weather settling in behind a cold front. Highs will only be in the 50s from Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the 30s on Thursday and Friday. Once the rains exit tonight, we should stay dry through Saturday, with good rain chances returning by Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, January 24
