Entergy offers safety tips ahead of possible strong storms

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy is reminding the public about safety ahead of the potential for strong storms to pass through the Baton Rouge area.

RELATED: Big winds, strong storms possible today and tonight

Experts said people should avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just six inches of water can knock a person down, and one foot of water can sweep a vehicle away.

According to Entergy officials, water may also be electrified from nearby downed lines.

People should stay away from downed lines in general. If you see a downed line, Entergy said you should keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE to make a report.

Entergy released the below tips to prepare for possible severe storms ahead of time:

  • Have a family emergency plan and a kit of basic supplies. It’s one of the best ways to be prepared for any type of severe weather.
  • Know your flood risk. Find out if you live, work or travel through areas prone to flooding. Based on what you learn, familiarize yourself with evacuation routes and assess the need for flood insurance.
  • If you own a generator, review the instructions. Be prepared to operate it according to the manufacturer’s guidelines. Learn more about generator safety.

