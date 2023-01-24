Facebook
EBR School System awarded a $7.5 Million Grant for Electric Buses

LionC electric school bus
LionC electric school bus(PRNewswire)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The following is a press release from East Baton Rouge School System

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has been awarded a $7.5 million grant through the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase 19 new electric-powered buses.

School district and community leaders will join Lion Electric Co. officials to discuss the proposal at a press conference set for 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Instructional Resource Center, 1022 S. Foster Drive.

Lion Electric Co. was awarded the EPA “2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program” grant on behalf of EBR Schools to fund the purchase of buses and chargers. It would be the first time in the school district’s history to receive fully funded buses.

Each LionC can hold up to 71 passengers. The buses are 40 feet long, 120 inches wide and has a 125-mile capacity. The plan will be presented to the School Board for approval in February.

To learn more about the Lion C, visit https://schoolbus.thelionelectric.com.

