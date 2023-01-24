Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Police need help identifying T-Mobile robbers

BRPD asking for the public's help in identifying T-Mobile robbers.
BRPD asking for the public's help in identifying T-Mobile robbers.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying armed robbers in connection to a robbery of a T-Mobile store off of Airline Hwy.

According to BRPD, on Friday, Jan. 20 around 7:30 p.m., two robbers armed with guns and box cutters entered the T-Mobile store on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.

The robbers cut cables to multiple demo iPhones and an iPad to remove them from their displays and then fled the store with the devices, police said.

They left the area in an unknown vehicle, police added.

The individual in the white hat is believed to be responsible for similar armed robberies in Livingston Parish, according to police.

RELATED: Police searching for armed robber of Denham Springs cell phone store

BRPD asking for public's help in identifying armed robbers.
BRPD asking for public's help in identifying armed robbers.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

If you can identify these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
About a popular Tigerland bar is being temporarily banned from serving or selling alcohol after...
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended amid investigation, officials say
Zachary School Superintendent Scott Duvillier
Zachary Schools Superintendent announces retirement
Two teachers honored
2 teachers honored with $25K awards for strides in student literacy