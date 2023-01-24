BRCC to hold grand opening for Digital Learning and Academic Support Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) will hold a grand opening for its new Digital Learning and Academic Support Center (DLASC), on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m.

School leaders say the new center will be located on the first floor of the BRCC Magnolia Theatre and Performing Arts Building on the Mid City Campus. The address is 201 Community College Dr.

The Digital Learning and Academic Support Center (DLASC) is the premier individual and group workspace at BRCC, school leaders say.

It’s a state-of-the-art study space where students, tutors, and faculty can collaborate, educate, and create–in person and online, according to the college.

The center features include a video production studio, small and large group study rooms, technologically advanced classrooms, noise-reduced study pods, and access to in-person and virtual tutoring accredited by the College Reading and Learning Association.

