Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the morning of Monday, Jan. 23.

Sheriff Jason Ard stated, “Numerous stolen items totaling tens of thousands of dollars were recovered today. Some of the items recovered: copper piping and tools. While the investigation is still ongoing, we believe these items will be tied to multiple parishes.”

According to LPSO, Vincent Seal and Marci Seal, 55 were taken into custody because of their ties to the investigation. The pair will be processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Law enforcement added Vincent Seal has outstanding warrants out of Ascension Parish.

Marci Seal is facing a charge of illegally supplying a felon with a firearm. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, January 24
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, January 24
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies say over the past month, the EBRSO Narcotics Division investigated Baton Rouge area...
EBRSO: 5 children found inside of home during drug bust, 1 arrested
CAUW also wants you to know about Super Tax Day on Feb. 23. It's happening from 8 a.m. to 3...
Tax filing season underway, where you can complete your taxes for free