2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the morning of Monday, Jan. 23.

Sheriff Jason Ard stated, “Numerous stolen items totaling tens of thousands of dollars were recovered today. Some of the items recovered: copper piping and tools. While the investigation is still ongoing, we believe these items will be tied to multiple parishes.”

According to LPSO, Vincent Seal and Marci Seal, 55 were taken into custody because of their ties to the investigation. The pair will be processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Law enforcement added Vincent Seal has outstanding warrants out of Ascension Parish.

Marci Seal is facing a charge of illegally supplying a felon with a firearm. Her bond was set at $25,000.

