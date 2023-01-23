Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Online pharmacy’s operations halted over untimely payment of claims, officials say

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance has issued cease-and-desist orders to Express Scripts and the Office of Group Benefits.

According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, both organizations violated state law by failing to pay more than 1.3 million prescription insurance claims in a timely manner.

Express Scripts Administrators is a third-party administrator that operates as a pharmacy benefits manager for the Office of Group Benefits, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Insurance. They added that the Office of Group Benefits provides health and life insurance benefits to many state employees.

Officials said a market conduct investigation of Express Scripts Administrators got underway in April of 2022 after several complaints were received from the Louisiana Independent Pharmacy Association. The complaints had to do with the handling of claims by Express Scripts Administrators, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

“Louisiana health care providers are deserving of full compliance with Louisiana law relative to payments they are entitled to receive from insurers and the third-party administrators associated with them,” said Louisiana State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

Officials said Express Scripts Administrators and the Office of Group Benefits have 30 days to request an appeal before the cease-and-desist orders become final.

To read the cease-and-desist order, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Comedic actor Adam Devine was announced Monday (Jan. 23) as the celebrity who will reign as...
Actor Adam Devine named to reign as Bacchus
Dior Bar & Lounge.
I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar
Police Lights
Judge sentences man found guilty of sexual crimes involving children
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.