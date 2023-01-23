Nice start to the week, but strong storms possible by late Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure centered to our north should keep our weather nice and quiet for today. After a cold start this morning, afternoon highs will rebound to near-normal levels, topping out in the low 60s. We will also enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, January 23 (WAFB)

Strong/Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday

A powerful storm system moving across the southern U.S. will bring a return of showers and t-storms to the area tomorrow. Scattered showers and a few t-storms will be possible into the afternoon, with storms likely Tuesday night in association with a cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of our area to a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather. The outlook is also highlighting the potential for a few strong tornadoes on a regional scale. Several factors are supportive of strong to severe storms, but there are also some potential limiting factors. First, the track of an area of low pressure will have a significant influence. A track close to our area would tend to lower the threat a bit, while a track more northwest of us would lead to an increased threat. The inland progress of a warm front will also play a significant role.

Regardless of storm severity, a strong low-level jet stream will be capable of producing gusty winds through the day, and gusts that could top 40 mph at times, especially Tuesday evening and night. A Wind Advisory will likely be needed for our area.

In terms of rain amounts, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows totals averaging 1″ to 2″ across our area, with locally higher possible. WPC also has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted area-wide.

Rest of This Week

Storms should exit well before daybreak on Wednesday, with cool and dry weather expected through Saturday. We could flirt with light freezes on Thursday and Friday mornings, particularly north of the interstates. Highs are only expected to be in the 50s through Friday.

Outside of that, it looks as though good rain chances return by Sunday, with the potential for an unsettled pattern to continue into next week.

