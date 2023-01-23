Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mayor Broome to deliver part two of State of the City Address

Called Red Stick Rising, the free, public event will highlight the Baton Rouge community’s...
Called Red Stick Rising, the free, public event will highlight the Baton Rouge community’s progress and future.(Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will deliver part two of her State of the City address on Monday, Jan. 23.

Called Red Stick Rising, the free, public event will highlight the Baton Rouge community’s progress and future.

It will take place at the Main Library at Goodwood. The address is 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The doors open at 6 p.m. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Monday, January 23
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, January 23
Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week
Morgan is accused of stabbing his grandmother to death, stabbing his mother, and shooting three...
Man accused of killing grandmother, stabbing mother, shooting 3 others due in court for sanity hearing
YOUR HEALTH: Surprising signs your lungs are not healthy
Income Tax Return
Louisiana accepts 2022 income tax returns beginning Monday