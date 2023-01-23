Mayor Broome to deliver part 2 of State of the City Address

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will deliver part two of her State of the City address on Monday, Jan. 23.

Called Red Stick Rising, the free, public event will highlight the Baton Rouge community’s progress and future.

It will take place at the Main Library at Goodwood. The address is 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The doors open at 6 p.m. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

