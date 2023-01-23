Facebook
Man accused of killing grandmother, stabbing mother, shooting 3 others due in court for sanity hearing

(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused in the stabbing death of his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three other people is expected to appear in court Monday, Jan. 23.

Aaron Morgan is scheduled to attend a sanity hearing.

Aaron Morgan
Aaron Morgan(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Doctors have been evaluating Morgan to figure out if he was found incompetent at the time of the crimes he is accused of committing.

Morgan is accused of stabbing his grandmother to death, stabbing his mother, and shooting three strangers during a crime spree in August of 2021.

He faces a long list of charges including first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The sanity hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

