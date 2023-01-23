LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death.

The vigil took place on the paved space on the LSU Lakes.

Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of January 15.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks was a sophomore at the Manship School of Mass Communication.

The family was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others.

“As a community, we send our love, support, and prayers to everyone who knew and loved Madison during these times,” LSU Panhellenic stated in a Facebook post.

