BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU hosted its annual First Pitch Banquet on Sunday, Jan. 22, for the upcoming 2023 college baseball season.

Second-year head coach Jay Johnson, legendary former head coach Skip Bertman, former players Ben McDonald, Alex Bregman, and many others were in attendance.

