Judge sentences man found guilty of sexual crimes involving children

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A man was sentenced to 99 years behind bars for sexual crimes involving children, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said the sentencing for Malcolm Chester, of Ponchatoula, took place on Monday, Jan. 9. They added that Chester was initially arrested in October of 2019 and was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 19, 2022.

The investigation into Chester began after authorities were tipped off about the alleged crimes. Scott Perilloux, the 21 Judicial District Attorney, credited good law enforcement efforts in making the case along with DNA evidence.

Chester will serve at least 25 years of his sentence without benefits and will be given credit for time served, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“The lengthy sentence in this case was without question a just result,” Perilloux said.

