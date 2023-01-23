Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Judge sentences man found guilty of sexual crimes involving children

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A man was sentenced to 99 years behind bars for sexual crimes involving children, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said the sentencing for Malcolm Chester, of Ponchatoula, took place on Monday, Jan. 9. They added that Chester was initially arrested in October of 2019 and was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 19, 2022.

The investigation into Chester began after authorities were tipped off about the alleged crimes. Scott Perilloux, the 21 Judicial District Attorney, credited good law enforcement efforts in making the case along with DNA evidence.

Chester will serve at least 25 years of his sentence without benefits and will be given credit for time served, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“The lengthy sentence in this case was without question a just result,” Perilloux said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Comedic actor Adam Devine was announced Monday (Jan. 23) as the celebrity who will reign as...
Actor Adam Devine named to reign as Bacchus
Online pharmacy’s operations halted over untimely payment of claims, officials say
Dior Bar & Lounge.
I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.