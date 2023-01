BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said I-12 West is closed due to a crash on Sunday, Jan. 22.

I-12 West is closed at Airline Highway, according to officials.

A crashed 18-wheeler could be seen off the interstate.

