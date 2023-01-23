I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bar regulators in Baton Rouge spent Monday fact-finding, seeking more information about violence at a local lounge over the weekend.

Sources say members of the parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board spoke privately to work out a response plan. The plan, right now, includes requesting a report on the incident at Dior Bar and Lounge from investigators by the end of the week.

Sources also said the board’s investigation could end with Dior’s owner losing a license to operate, but added there were conversations happening that the owner would surrender the license before that happens.

The board held a special meeting in December to discuss requiring extra licensing or even fines for local party promoters.

Sources say the incident at Dior could be used as more evidence that stricter regulations are needed for promoters.

Twelve people sought help at local hospitals after someone fired a gun inside a packed party hosted at Dior. A suspect was not identified by 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

