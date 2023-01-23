Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dig Restaurant Week is making its return to Baton Rouge.

It’s happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants.

You can enjoy 3-course meals at the city’s best restaurants for a fraction of the cost but reservations are recommended because places are expected to book up.

Menus range from $15 to $45.

Each time you post on Instagram with #eatbr during Restaurant Week, $2 will go to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

