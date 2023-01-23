Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

I-12 West reopens after crash

I-12 West at Essen Lane
I-12 West at Essen Lane(Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-12 West has reopened after a crash forced a temporary shutdown on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the highway reopened just after 11 p.m.

The crash happened on I-12 West near Essen Lane around 8:30 p.m.

According to officials, it forced the closure of I-12 West at Airline Highway.

A crashed 18-wheeler could be seen off the interstate.

CLICK HERE for traffic map.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Lane closures expected along part of interstate through BR
Fatal crash generic
Man dies after being hit while walking on I-12, officials say
One person is dead and three other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not...
1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane; victim identified
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead; victim identified