I-12 West reopens after crash
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-12 West has reopened after a crash forced a temporary shutdown on Sunday, Jan. 22.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the highway reopened just after 11 p.m.
The crash happened on I-12 West near Essen Lane around 8:30 p.m.
According to officials, it forced the closure of I-12 West at Airline Highway.
A crashed 18-wheeler could be seen off the interstate.
