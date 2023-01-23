Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Construction on Florida Street ADA Compliance Project underway

The project includes parts of Florida Street from Fourth Street to I-110 and parts of Fourth,...
The project includes parts of Florida Street from Fourth Street to I-110 and parts of Fourth, Fifth, and Convention Streets.(MOVEBR)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Construction is underway to make sidewalks and driveways more accessible in downtown Baton Rouge.

MOVEBR announced crews started working on the Florida Street ADA Compliance Project on Jan. 3.

The project includes parts of Florida Street from Fourth Street to I-110 and parts of Fourth, Fifth, and Convention Streets.

The types of repairs include:

  • removal and replacement of concrete sidewalks and driveways (typically to provide proper slopes)
  • constructing corner bulb-outs at certain intersections
  • ADA ramps and crosswalks
  • height adjustment or reorientation of existing pedestrian push buttons
  • replacement of some pedestrian push buttons with audible push buttons
  • some minor tree trimming

The #MOVEBR program managers are working with the contractor, Triumph Construction, to sequence work on this project and avoid impacting parade routes as much as possible.

Construction is expected to last between 4 to 5 months.

Click here to view those construction plans.

You can also learn more here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

I-12 West at Essen Lane
I-12 West reopens after crash
(Source: MGN)
Lane closures expected along part of interstate through BR
Fatal crash generic
Man dies after being hit while walking on I-12, officials say
One person is dead and three other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not...
1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane; victim identified