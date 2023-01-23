Construction on Florida Street ADA Compliance Project underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Construction is underway to make sidewalks and driveways more accessible in downtown Baton Rouge.

MOVEBR announced crews started working on the Florida Street ADA Compliance Project on Jan. 3.

The project includes parts of Florida Street from Fourth Street to I-110 and parts of Fourth, Fifth, and Convention Streets.

The types of repairs include:

removal and replacement of concrete sidewalks and driveways (typically to provide proper slopes)

constructing corner bulb-outs at certain intersections

ADA ramps and crosswalks

height adjustment or reorientation of existing pedestrian push buttons

replacement of some pedestrian push buttons with audible push buttons

some minor tree trimming

The #MOVEBR program managers are working with the contractor, Triumph Construction, to sequence work on this project and avoid impacting parade routes as much as possible.

Construction is expected to last between 4 to 5 months.

