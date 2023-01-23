Facebook
Bullet stuck near Baton Rouge DJ’s spine after club shooting

A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up in a hospital, unable to walk after a fun night out in the city, but violence and gunfire inside a lounge Saturday
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up in a hospital, unable to walk after a fun night out in the city, but violence and gunfire inside a lounge Saturday left Michael Henderson, who performs under the name DJ Revv, and 11 others hurt.

Henderson’s manager said the 28-year-old performer is a native of Baton Rouge and was performing at Dior Bar and Lounge at the time. A bullet entered his hip and came to rest near his spine.

That same manager also said doctors are considering surgery but are taking their time to figure out the best way to remove the bullet without causing more damage.

Doctors are looking ahead to the long-term impacts the injury would have on Henderson’s ability to walk, his manager said.

A suspect was not identified in the shooting as of 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

