Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: Person injured in Monday afternoon shooting

Yaun Drive
Yaun Drive(wafb)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.
Restaurant Week Weather
Nice weather now transitions to strong storms Tuesday night
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
‘Unknown possible explosive device’ that prompted evacuation was an egg, officials say
Yoga
People turning to yoga therapy for stress, mental health