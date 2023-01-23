BRPD: Person injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

