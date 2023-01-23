APSO and River Parishes Community College announce new partnership

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - For years, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and River Parishes Community College have had a working partnership between law enforcement and the educational system.

Beginning in the fall and for the first time ever, RPCC will offer a degree in criminal justice.

“I think deputies with college degrees have advantage above those who don’t,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

“Our staff worked with the sheriff’s office to help develop the first-class program,” RPCC Chancellor Quintin Taylor said.

What can students expect?

“They’ll leave here with an understanding, be able to investigate crimes and a forensic science program,” Taylor added.

The new opportunity will open up a pipeline for the sheriff’s office, having recent grads explore employment opportunities.

“We want people in the pipeline. We need that steady flow,” Taylor continued.

“It is a vibrant recruiting ground,” Webre reiterated.

This is not just for potential new students. Sheriff Webre hopes his deputies and staff take advantage of the new opportunity.

“There will always be new technology, new things, new protocols,” Webre said.

Not to interfere with the work and hours deputies are already responsible for, flexibility will be offered.

“One big benefit is this office will pay,” Webre explained.

