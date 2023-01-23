Facebook
1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street.

A vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car and opened fire, according to BRPD. Police said there were two people in the victim’s car, but only one of them was hit by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Investigators said a motive is unknown.

