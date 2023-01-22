Street renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Washington Street in Baton Rouge has been changed to Lorri Burgess Avenue in honor of the city-parish’s first African American mayor pro tem.

Dozens of folks gathered at the Leo Butler Community Center for the unveiling of the new name and a celebration of her life and accomplishments.

Burgess served on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council for 12 years. She was also the director of the Sickle Cell Foundation.

Many people signed a petition to remove the former sign and replace it with the name, Lorri Burgess.

The change was a long time coming for some.

Family members said they’re also preparing to launch the Lorri Burgess Foundation on her birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 25.

