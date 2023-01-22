Red Cross hosts ‘Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.’ event in Baton Rouge
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Red Cross of Louisiana hosted its “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.” installation event in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Members of the Red Cross took time to go door-to-door in the Gardere area to install free smoke alarms and provide neighbors with home fire safety tips.
The group also met at Hartley Vey Park to celebrate the life-saving work of volunteers.
This is all part of an initiative by the Red Cross to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in at-risk neighborhoods across 50 cities.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.