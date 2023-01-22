Red Cross hosts ‘Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.’ event in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Red Cross of Louisiana hosted its “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.” installation event in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Members of the Red Cross took time to go door-to-door in the Gardere area to install free smoke alarms and provide neighbors with home fire safety tips.

The group also met at Hartley Vey Park to celebrate the life-saving work of volunteers.

This is all part of an initiative by the Red Cross to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in at-risk neighborhoods across 50 cities.

