Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Red Cross hosts ‘Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.’ event in Baton Rouge

The American Red Cross of Louisiana hosted its “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.” installation event in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Red Cross of Louisiana hosted its “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.” installation event in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Members of the Red Cross took time to go door-to-door in the Gardere area to install free smoke alarms and provide neighbors with home fire safety tips.

The group also met at Hartley Vey Park to celebrate the life-saving work of volunteers.

This is all part of an initiative by the Red Cross to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in at-risk neighborhoods across 50 cities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
Louisiana Right to Life Rally inside St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge
Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday
Anti-abortion activists gathered in Baton Rouge for the annual Louisiana Right to Life rally....
Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain