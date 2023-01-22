Facebook
At least 6-7 shot, including 4 children, in Shreveport residence

Police chief says it possibly was a drive-by shooting
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a residence on Sugar Lane in Shreveport at 1:59 p.m. Jan. 22. 2023, authorities said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 1:59 p.m. on Sugar Lane in the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police Chief Wayne Smith said it makes him extremely angry that anyone would try to hurt anyone, but particularly that someone would recklessly fire into a home.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

