Lane closures expected along part of interstate through BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers through Baton Rouge are being made aware of upcoming lane closures along one part of I-10.

The intermittent closures will last between Monday, Jan. 23, and Friday, 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Louisiana transportation officials said the roadway at the intersection of I-10/College Drive westbound off-ramp will be blocked off.

The closures are needed for crews to install traffic signal poles and mast arms, according to officials.

Drivers are being urged to use patience and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.