Governor calls special session to address state’s insurance crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana.

The session would take place from January 30 to February 5.

“Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has stressed that funding the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund cannot wait until the regular session in April,” said Edwards. “I am grateful for the cooperation of the Senate President and House Speaker and the legislature in calling this special session focused on this Fund. While Commissioner Donelon says we must do this now, this is just a first step in addressing Louisiana’s ongoing insurance issues after the devastating hurricane seasons of 2020 and 2021, a crisis worsened by hurricanes and wildfires in other states in 2022. We will continue to work on this issue during the regular session beginning in April.”

“Commissioner Donolen has stated that time is of the essence with regard to the legislature’s funding of the incentive program and thus the need to go into a special session,” said Senate President Page Cortez. “While we understand this will not completely solve the crisis we recognize the urgency.”

“While a special session to fund the Louisiana Incentive Fund is not going to solve the issue of availability and affordability of property insurance for our citizens, it is a short term band-aid that can be a first step toward a more long term solution,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder. “The House will continue to work for a more permanent fix to this situation so that our businesses and property owners don’t have to go through this continuous cycle. We have to attract more companies to write policies in our state. We expect that Commissioner Donelon will make the incentive program work as a temporary fix, but we need to do more to solve the problem.”

Read the extraordinary session call—Proclamation Number 7 JBE 2023—by clicking this link.

