Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: Several people injured in early morning shooting

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left several people injured on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Bennington Avenue off College Drive.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that multiple victims were taken to a hospital. The spokesman could not say exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

WAFB is working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday
East Washington Street in Baton Rouge has been changed to Lorri Burgess Avenue in honor of the...
Street renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess
Lorri Burgess Avenue
Street renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess