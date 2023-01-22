BRPD: Several people injured in early morning shooting
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left several people injured on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22.
According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Bennington Avenue off College Drive.
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that multiple victims were taken to a hospital. The spokesman could not say exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.
WAFB is working to learn more about what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
