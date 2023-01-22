BRPD: Several people injured in early morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that left several people injured on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Bennington Avenue off College Drive.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed that multiple victims were taken to a hospital. The spokesman could not say exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

WAFB is working to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

