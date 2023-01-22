Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain

Anti-abortion activists gathered in Baton Rouge for the annual Louisiana Right to Life rally. However, rain moved the event inside St. Joseph Cathedral.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anti-abortion activists gathered in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the annual Louisiana Right to Life rally.

However, rain moved the event inside St. Joseph Cathedral.

This event coincides with the annual March for Life happening in Washington, DC.

This is the first time both events are happening since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Sen. Bill Cassidy was in attendance and spoke to the audience.

Jan. 22, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

Smoke Alarm
Red Cross hosts ‘Sound the Alarm. Save a Life.’ event in Baton Rouge
President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday
Anti-abortion activists gathered in Baton Rouge for the annual Louisiana Right to Life rally....
Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain