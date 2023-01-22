Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anti-abortion activists gathered in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the annual Louisiana Right to Life rally.

However, rain moved the event inside St. Joseph Cathedral.

This event coincides with the annual March for Life happening in Washington, DC.

This is the first time both events are happening since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Sen. Bill Cassidy was in attendance and spoke to the audience.

Jan. 22, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

