After a washout Saturday, Sunday trending drier

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had an impressive amount of rainfall across our region yesterday with much of the area receiving two to four inches of rain in the 24-hour period.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 22 (wafb)

Today looks to trend drier with fog and drizzle early this morning, followed by a gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs will still be cool in the upper 50s to near 60, even though the sun will come out. It will also be breezy with winds out of the northwest from 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight will be colder, dropping into the upper 30s by daybreak Monday. We will start the work week with a nice, cool, and mainly sunny day.

Don’t put the umbrellas away just yet, as another fast-moving low-pressure system will dump another inch or two over our area on Tuesday.

At this time, there is a slight chance of strong to severe storms Tuesday into Tuesday night, with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Behind that cold front, we will cool down and dry out again from midweek through the beginning of the following weekend.

