Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on Burbank

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was struck and killed by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

EBRSO states, that they came across a female that was in the roadway around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Witnesses state that the woman was hit by multiple vehicles and the drivers of those vehicles fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Details at this time are limited. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

Tymetrica Cohns
Cafeteria worker arrested for distribution of baked goods laced with marijuana, officials said
SMART LIVING: Saving new moms and their babies
Baker Middle School
2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle
Zack Garner.
7 marathons on 7 continents to help veterans, first responders find new mission, new life