No. 9 LSU tops No. 12 Mizzou for first win of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 9 LSU gymnastics team picked up its first win of the season against No. 12 Missouri in the PMAC on Friday, Jan. 20.

LSU topped Mizzou, 197.150-196.525.

The Tigers started off hot on vault, scoring a season-high 49.475 on the event highlighted by a perfect score from junior Haleigh Bryant in the anchor spot. Junior Elena Arenas led off with a strong 9.825 followed by senior Alyona Shchennikova who earned a 9.875. Junior Chase Brock scored a season-high 9.850 in the third spot as well as sophomore KJ Johnson who scored a 9.900. Sophomore Aleah Finnegan added another 9.850 before Bryant anchored with a 10 to take the title.

The perfect 10 marked Bryant’s first of the season and sixth in her career.

In the second rotation, sophomore Alexis Jeffrey led off with a career-high 9.925 to set the tone and earn her first title in the event. Arenas followed with a 9.850 in the second spot. Sophomore Tori Tatum had a career night in her second-ever routine and earned a 9.900. Finnegan added another 9.850 in the fourth spot and Bryant anchored with a 9.900.

LSU finished the second rotation with a 49.425 and held on to the lead as the squad transitioned to beam.

The home Tigers were able to bounce back after a rough start on beam as Finnegan anchored with a 9.950 to take the title for the night. It was a career-high performance from the sophomore. Bryant stayed composed and added a strong routine in the fifth spot with her 9.900.

LSU led Missouri 147.850-147.575 going into the final rotation in the PMAC.

In the floor lead-off spot, junior Sierra Ballard brought the energy with her 9.850 performance. Shchennikova followed with a strong 9.875 routine. KJ Johnson recorded a season-high 9.925 on floor and Bryant scored a 9.950 to finish off the night in fashion.

Bryant earned her fourth-straight all-around title against Missouri, as she matched her career high with a 39.750. The junior also took the titles on vault and floor, moving her individual title total to 11 this season.

Finnegan’s title on beam moved her total to three on the year.

