Man arrested in connection with 2017 deadly shooting, arrest documents say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a 2017 deadly shooting on Winbourne Avenue, according to arrest documents.

Authorities said Patrick Carter, 39, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 20, and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Arrest documents show the shooting happened back on April 22, 2017, and left Lorenzo Dixon dead several days later. The documents said Dixon was shot while in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord. He was able to crawl out of the vehicle but was allegedly shot several more times at close range, according to the arrest documents.

Since Dixon’s death, investigators said were able to find a witness who claimed to have heard the confessions of those responsible firsthand. The witness told police that Dexter Deon Collins and Carter confessed to shooting and killing Dixon, according to arrest documents.

Collins was arrested in 2020 and charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting of Dixon.

The arrest documents said the witness claims Collins admitted that he was allegedly paid $2,000 and two ounces of heroin by Martrell Harris to kill Dixon. Collins claimed that he and Carter were also allegedly instructed by Harris to shoot and kill Jornell Keelen, according to the arrest documents. The documents said that Keelen allegedly lured Dixon to the scene of the deadly shooting on Winbourne Avenue.

According to arrest documents, the witness also claims to have seen or heard an argument between Collins and Carter. The documents state the witness said Collins reprimanded Carter for allegedly shooting Dixon instead of not carrying out the task of killing Keelen.

Harris has been investigated by several law enforcement agencies in the past, according to arrest documents. They state that Harris is accused of being the head of a group of large-scale drug traffickers. The group is allegedly responsible for multiple drug-related homicides in the Baton Rouge area, according to the arrest documents.

