LSU drops 6th-straight in loss to No. 9 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team shot the ball better but turned it over 19 times in a loss to No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) fell 77-56 to the Vols (16-3, 6-1 SEC) for their sixth-straight loss and fifth-straight defeat in conference play.

Tennessee capitalized on LSU’s turnovers by scoring 33 points off of them.

KJ Williams once again led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Trae Hannibal chipped in 10 points. They were the only Tigers to score in double figures.

Josiah-Jordan James led the way for Tennessee with 22 points. Zakai Zeigler finished with a double-double on 12 points and 10 assists.

LSU shot 48% from the field to Tennessee’s 45% but the Vols were better on three-pointers (38% to 25%) and on free throws (88% to 59%).

The Tigers will hit the road for a matchup against Arkansas on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.