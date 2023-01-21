Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU drops 6th-straight in loss to No. 9 Tennessee

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots against LSU guard Justice Williams during the...
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots against LSU guard Justice Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team shot the ball better but turned it over 19 times in a loss to No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) fell 77-56 to the Vols (16-3, 6-1 SEC) for their sixth-straight loss and fifth-straight defeat in conference play.

Tennessee capitalized on LSU’s turnovers by scoring 33 points off of them.

KJ Williams once again led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Trae Hannibal chipped in 10 points. They were the only Tigers to score in double figures.

Josiah-Jordan James led the way for Tennessee with 22 points. Zakai Zeigler finished with a double-double on 12 points and 10 assists.

LSU shot 48% from the field to Tennessee’s 45% but the Vols were better on three-pointers (38% to 25%) and on free throws (88% to 59%).

The Tigers will hit the road for a matchup against Arkansas on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) reacts after defeating Arkansas in an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 3 LSU survives against Arkansas; Reese ties record for consecutive double-doubles
LSU Tigers
LSU set to wear retro jerseys against No. 9 Tennessee
LSU guard Justice Hill (3)
LSU guard Justice Hill steps away for ‘personal reasons,’ McMahon says
LSU forward KJ Williams (12)
LSU’s offensive struggles continue in loss to No. 16 Auburn, extending losing streak to 5 games