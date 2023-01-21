Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died.

The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield police shared in a social media post.

The department said Kona served Chesterfield County for nearly nine years and made countless contributions to the safety of the community.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield police shared.

Police did not immediately release a cause of death for Kona.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Baton Rouge Police Department
1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway