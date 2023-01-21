Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the morning under a Flash Flood Warning in Baton Rouge, but the radar has quieted down a bit.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21 (wafb)

The rain gear is a must if you’re going to be out and about today with a 90% chance of rain and a few isolated, non-severe storms. Rain may be heavy at times, but we’re not expecting anything strong to severe, nor is flooding anticipated.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21 (wafb)

There is a marginal (small) risk of excessive rain on Saturday. This would mean some spots could get over 2-3 inches of rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21 (wafb)

However, computer models show that rain amounts should generally be manageable.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21 (wafb)

Over the next seven days, WPC rain forecast amounts will be 2-3 inches, since there are a few more rain chances in the forecast. The weekend will be cool, with both days only getting highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Hopefully, we’ll get some sunshine back Sunday afternoon, as we trend drier that day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21 (wafb)

In the extended forecast, we have another big chance of rain on Tuesday when the next low-pressure system comes to town. There is a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday, but that remains touch-and-go for now. Stay tuned.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.