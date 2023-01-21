Cafeteria worker arrested for distribution of baked goods laced with marijuana, officials said

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel M. Sumner High School was arrested Friday, Jan. 20 for allegedly selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana also known as edibles, officials said.

Tymetrica Cohns, 45, of Kentwood, La., is charged with Distribution of CBS one, and Distribution of CBS one in a drug free zone.

Deputies said they were notified through the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa P3 app that a cafeteria worker was allegedly selling homemade edibles.

“I want to commend this student who saw something and used the P3 app to bring this threat to the attention of our school officials and law enforcement,” Stilley said.

Cohns was a substitute worker, hired by ESS, a staffing service used to place substitute employees in schools, Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley explained.

“The safety of our students is of the utmost importance to our school system,” Stilley added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.