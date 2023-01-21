Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said that Geore Hankton, 19, was found shot to death in a parking lot. Authorities added that an 18-year-old male was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital. The 18-year-old is stable, according to BRPD.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Anyone who may know something that can help in the investigation is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

They picked Gardere due to the number of fires in that neighborhood.
American Red Cross emphasizing fire safety, to install 1,000 alarms in Gardere
New mobile food trailer concept launched at some Livingston Parish schools
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday
Richport Technical College.
Students out thousands of dollars after beauty school abruptly shuts down without any warning