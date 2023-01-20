Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tangipahoa court cleared following suspicious package left by man claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that investigators are on the scene, along with...
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that investigators are on the scene, along with Amite City Police, state police, and the Office of Homeland Security.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse was reopened Friday (Jan. 20) after being temporarily closed in the morning due to a suspicious package left by an individual the sheriff’s office is very familiar with.

Chief Jimmy Travis confirmed the court was open again by the afternoon after authorities cleared the scene.

“This is an individual that has been in and out of our system for a while and has numerous ongoing domestic cases against him,” Travis said.

Travis said that the sheriff’s office cannot release the identity of the individual at this time but said that his office is very familiar with him and that the clerk recognized him upon entry. The individual has also visited the courthouse numerous times, frequently filing paperwork in an attempt to declare himself a “sovereign citizen”.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Sovereign Citizens Movement as individuals that believe they are not under the jurisdiction of the federal government and consider themselves exempt from U.S. law. The SPLC also says these individuals use a variety of conspiracy theories and falsehoods to justify their beliefs and their activities, some of which are illegal and violent.

Travis also said that the nature of the package was related to the sovereign citizen rhetoric. In the package, were copies of his continued court filings and a binder of full of material that appeared to be somewhat of a manifesto, Travis said.

“Investigators have the binder now and it is considered evidence at this point,” Travis said.

Travis also said that he didn’t review the entirety of the binder’s contents but all materials will be reviewed in full as the matter is still considered an open investigation.

Amite City police, state police, and Homeland Security all responded to the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 21
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday
Richport Technical College.
Students out thousands of dollars after beauty school abruptly shuts down without any warning
Devin Page Jr. and Allie Rice.
Families impacted by violence in Baton Rouge challenging the community to take stand
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
Woman killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on Burbank
Families impacted by violence in Baton Rouge challenging the community to take stand
Families impacted by violence in Baton Rouge challenging the community to take stand