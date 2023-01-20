‘Suspicious’ package prompts evacuation of Tangipahoa Courthouse

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene this morning at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse after it was evacuated Friday (Jan. 20) morning.

The court is currently closed due to a suspicious package being left behind.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that investigators are on the scene, along with Amite City Police, state police, and the Office of Homeland Security.

State police confirmed their presence on the scene with Fox 8.

“LSP emergency services units have been notified and are en route for the reported threat,” a state police spokesperson said. “I have no further information at this time.”

Chief Jimmy Travis advises the public to avoid the area until the situation is cleared.

This is a developing story.

