Soggy, cooler weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gloomy weather makes a quick return today in advance of our next storm system. Look for plenty of clouds and cooler temperatures, with highs topping out in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 20 (WAFB)

We should stay mainly dry into the afternoon, but a few light showers are possible by this evening, with rain becoming likely late tonight.

Soggy, Cool Weekend

Low pressure developing along the coast of Texas and tracking just offshore of of our coast will produce widespread rains from late tonight into the day on Saturday. No severe weather is expected, but locally heavy rainfall is possible. Clouds and rain will keep it on the chilly side for Saturday, with daytime highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered rains will remain possible from Saturday night into Sunday morning, but we should finally see the rains come to an near by late morning or early afternoon on Sunday. Sunday will be another cool day, with a morning start in the low 50s, and highs topping out around 60 degrees.

The Weather Prediction Outlook shows rain totals averaging anywhere from 0.50″ to 2.0″ across our area through the weekend, although locally higher amounts will be possible.

More Rain Next Week, Strong Storms Possible

Late Sunday into Monday will provide a brief opportunity for us to dry out before rains return on Tuesday. Another area of low pressure is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, but this one is expected to lift inland. If it lifts inland to our west, not only can we expect more rain, but the threat for strong to severe storms would be enhanced. At minimum, plan on another round of showers and t-storms from Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals averaging 1.5″ to 3.0″ across our area between the weekend rains and the event early next week, but those totals could easily trend higher.

