Officer granted $10K pre-trial bond after domestic violence arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A judge has set pre-trial bond in the amount of $10,000 for a cop accused of domestic violence.

Baton Rouge Police Officer Michael Mitchell is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office for an incident that took place on Jan. 18.

Investigators allege Mitchell pointed his BRPD firearm at the victim during that same argument, and later pistol-whipped her in the face. The victim also alleges that Mitchell pointed the gun at her chest and threatened to kill her.

Mitchell, a 3-year veteran assigned to the uniform patrol division, is on administrative leave, while BRPD’s Internal Affairs division investigates the case.

His next court date is scheduled for March 2.

