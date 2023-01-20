No. 3 LSU survives Arkansas 79-76, Reese ties Fowles record for consecutive double-doubles at 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) won their nineteenth straight game of the season as they held off Arkansas (17-3, 4-2 SEC) 79-76 on Thursday, Jan. 19 from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Razorbacks did not back down against the Tigers as they took their first lead of the game on a Makayla Daniels’ three to give them a 66-63 midway through the fourth quarter. Alexis Morris would answer with a three-pointer of her own to tie it at 66-66. Daniels would answer with another three of her own to give Arkansas a 72-69 lead.

Morris would give the Tigers the lead with a little over two minutes to play, making it 75-74 LSU.

Angel Reese led the team with 30 points and 18 rebounds, Reese tied the school record for most consecutive double-doubles with 19 matching Sylvia Fowles.

LSU will head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

