No. 3 LSU survives Arkansas 79-76, Reese ties Fowles record for consecutive double-doubles at 19

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey calls out from the bench in the first half an NCAA college basketball...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey calls out from the bench in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) won their nineteenth straight game of the season as they held off Arkansas (17-3, 4-2 SEC) 79-76 on Thursday, Jan. 19 from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Razorbacks did not back down against the Tigers as they took their first lead of the game on a Makayla Daniels’ three to give them a 66-63 midway through the fourth quarter. Alexis Morris would answer with a three-pointer of her own to tie it at 66-66. Daniels would answer with another three of her own to give Arkansas a 72-69 lead.

Morris would give the Tigers the lead with a little over two minutes to play, making it 75-74 LSU.

Angel Reese led the team with 30 points and 18 rebounds, Reese tied the school record for most consecutive double-doubles with 19 matching Sylvia Fowles.

The Tigers did commit 17 turnovers in the

LSU will head to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

