Man arrested on second-degree murder charges; Victim’s burned body found stuffed inside barrel

Roderick Castle
Roderick Castle(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on second-degree murder charges for his role in the death of a woman whose burned body was found in a wooded area along Airline Highway.

According to an arrest report, Roderick Edwin Castle Jr., 24, discarded the victim’s remains behind a neighborhood near the fairgrounds before setting the body and other items on fire.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 15630 Airline Highway in reference to reports of a deceased person.

When they arrived, deputies say they found the “lifeless body of an adult female victim in a wooded area of the property.”

Jail records show the body was covered with several items and appeared to have been set on fire.

Detectives added the victim’s body had been placed “inside of a 55-gallon type plastic barrel.”

Several items were also placed on top of and near the body, which had also been set on fire.

An autopsy conducted by the EBR Coroner’s Office revealed the victim sustained blunt force trauma to the head and neck. The autopsy also revealed the victim was dead at the time of the fire. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities say investigators used DNA swabs from various items of evidence that were located on or near the victim’s body. Castle’s DNA matched the DNA that was taken from the evidence at the scene.

Castle faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

