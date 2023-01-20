Facebook
LSU set to wear retro jerseys against No. 9 Tennessee

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will be “throwing it back” when the Tigers host No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21, the university has announced.

LSU Athletics said the team will be wearing the classic “Louisiana State” jerseys against the Volunteers.

LSU Retro Jersey
LSU Retro Jersey(LSU Athletics)

The jerseys are available for sale.

CLICK HERE for more.

