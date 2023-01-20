LSU set to wear retro jerseys against No. 9 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team will be “throwing it back” when the Tigers host No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21, the university has announced.

LSU Athletics said the team will be wearing the classic “Louisiana State” jerseys against the Volunteers.

LSU Retro Jersey (LSU Athletics)

The jerseys are available for sale.

