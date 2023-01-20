Girl Scout cookie season is here!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday, Jan. 20 marks the official start of the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season. This is one we look forward to every year as you can support your favorite troop.

A spokesperson with Girl Scouts Louisiana East said all your favorites will be back including the Peanut Butter Patties, the Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Caramel deLites, Thin Mints, Lemonades, and more.

Their new cookie, the Raspberry Rally, is online only, but all the originals are ready for purchase.

“They can purchase them online for girl delivery or for direct ship,” said Lauren Vance, Program and Property Director of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “And then they can also get their favorite at booth sales starting March 3. The girls will be out in front of your favorite stores even at Walmarts, in the malls selling those cookies right to the consumer.”

All of their cookies are five dollars. The gluten-free cookie is six dollars.

