Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting

Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Friday morning. When deputies arrived, they say they found Jason Addison, 41, laying motionless on the ground with a gunshot wound.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Friday morning. When deputies arrived, they say they found Jason Addison, 41, laying motionless on the ground with a gunshot wound. Addison was sent to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As the investigation developed, five individuals were arrested:

  • Mickey Bicknell w/m 36 years old:
    • (1) count - Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance
  • Jenavive Bicknell w/f 34 years old:
    • (1) count - Principle to Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance
  • Dylan Sullivan w/m 31 years old:
    • (1) count - Principle to Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance
  • Cody Reid w/m 35 years old:
    • (1) count - Principle to Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance
  • Raven Starkey w/f 23 years old:
    • (1) count - Principle to Second Degree Murder
    • (1) count - Failure to Seek Assistance

Chief Travis says detectives consider this investigation to be ongoing and encourage any persons with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.

